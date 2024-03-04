MGT Combines with GovHR, a Leading Human Capital Solutions Provider for Public Sector Agencies

GovHR leaders and team members have built an exceptional organization and reputation by delivering high-impact workforce solutions to their government clients for decades.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a tech-led managed services business delivering high-value technology and social impact solutions for State, Local and Education agencies, national philanthropic organizations, and Fortune 500 clients, announced today that GovHRUSA and GovTempsUSA (GovHR) have joined the firm.

GovHR, based in Northbrook, Illinois, is a comprehensive executive recruitment, interim staffing, and human resources consulting company that serves local and state governments, intergovernmental organizations, school districts, and nonprofit entities. GovHR has been a leader in addressing widespread workforce challenges in recruitment and retention by bringing a robust legacy of high-impact, public-sector human resources expertise to their clients.

“GovHR leaders and team members have built an exceptional organization and reputation by delivering high-impact workforce solutions to their government clients for decades. Leveraging deep first-hand experience, the GovHR team partners with government agencies to create workforce solutions that elevate client performance and lift communities. Co-founders Joellen Cademartori and Heidi Voorhees are exceptional mission-driven leaders and we are delighted to welcome GovHR into the MGT family,” said MGT CEO Trey Traviesa.

Acquiring GovHR marks the strategic expansion of MGT’s Human Capital capabilities, helping clients who need strong partners who deliver specialized solutions addressing mission-critical organizational staffing needs. They provide an impressive depth of experience and subject matter experts in executive recruitment, temporary staffing and professional development, and organizational consulting. Together, it will dramatically strengthen MGT’s ability to support state, local, and education leaders as they grapple with the persistent decline in government employment, particularly in the most expertise-dependent roles.

“Our passion for service and commitment to local governments has never wavered. We believe combining with MGT will provide the opportunity to impact even more local governments around the country and stay true to our mission as our collective visions are aligned,” she said. “We are excited about this next chapter for GovHR and GovTemps and the opportunities it presents for our current and future clients, employees, and consultants,” said GovHR Co-founder Heidi Voorhees.

The company's extensive experience includes conducting more than 1,200 recruitment and selection processes, hundreds of classification and compensation studies, and more than 600 interim staffing placements since its founding in 2009. GovHR currently holds more than 25 multi-year contracts with state and local governments and has been a trusted partner to public agencies in 46 of 50 states. To learn more, please visit www.govhrusa.com.



About MGT

Founded in 1975, MGT is a leading provider of social impact and performance improvement solutions for public agencies, philanthropic organizations, and Fortune 500 companies across the U.S. and abroad. Over the last several years, MGT — a company committed to employee ownership — has expanded its education and technology solutions portfolio with the addition of Davis Demographics, EH&A, Kitamba, Ed Direction, Cira Infotech, Layer 3 Communications, Step By Step Learning, and GovHR. Leveraging a half-century track record and reputation, MGT's industry experts provide highly specialized solutions addressing mission-critical client priorities that improve outcomes and help organizations and communities thrive. For more information, please visit www.mgtconsulting.com.