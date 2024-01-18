Job Opening: Director of Standards and Procedures

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division performs external financial and compliance audits of local governments and is seeking applicants with a high level of technical expertise to support quality control as part of our Standards and Procedures team.

This position is a hybrid position based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Position may convert to a telework position under specific circumstances to be determined at a later date.

This position is responsible for providing oversight to ensure that the audits of local governments are performed in accordance with audit industry standards, the OSA’s quality control standards, and appropriate regulatory requirements. The employee in this position has primary responsibility for:

Performing comprehensive technical reviews of audit reports issued by the OSA and related audit documentation to ensure quality and technical standards are met;

Directing the OSA’s quality control and report review process to ensure reports move efficiently through the office and met applicable professional standards;

Providing guidance to audit staff and answering technical inquiries in the interpretation and implementation of accounting and auditing standards;

Supervising assigned staff;

Participating in professional work groups and peer reviews;

Providing internal and external training on auditing and accounting topics; and

Maintaining data and monitoring independence and continuing professional education records of audit staff.

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 73059

: 73059 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 2/8/2024

Minimum Qualifications

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of Checkpoint and PPC audit tools;

Experience in reviewing audit workpapers;

Experience in researching governmental accounting or auditing standards; and

Knowledge of Minnesota laws, court decisions, and attorney general opinions relating to local governmental agencies.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.