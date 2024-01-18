Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,111 in the last 365 days.

Axess Groupe Ramps Up Productivity and Operational Efficiency with Creatio No-code Platform

Learn how Creatio’s no-code solutions transformed Axess Groupe’s processes into efficient automated workflows

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Axess Groupe is leveraging Creatio to spearhead their digital transformation, leading to a significant increase in performance and productivity.

Axess Groupe is a digitally driven enterprise from France that actively engages in leading transformation for both private companies and public authorities. In response to the evolving landscape, the company undertook its own digital transformation journey, prioritizing the enhancement of customer service and the refinement of operational efficiency.

Since 2019, Axess Group has been harnessing Creatio's capabilities effectively. With the comprehensive support of Creatio’s local partner ProcessFirst, they have been exploring and leveraging its extensive features of the no-code platform. Creatio serves as a comprehensive 360-degree customer information center, a versatile management tool, a powerhouse for operational codeless processes and automation enhancement. The company has experienced a significant boost in efficiency attributed to the implementation of streamlined workflows and the unification of customer communication.

“Our productivity soared and operations received a substantial boost. Thanks to Creatio, we transformed some of our processes from days to hours, marking a significant leap forward in efficiency!" — Pierre-Alexandre Fuhrmann, Managing Director at Axess Groupe

To discover more about Axess’s Group experience with Creatio’s no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, click here.

About Axess Groupe

Axess stands as a business-focused digital company, actively engaged in orchestrating the digital transformation of companies and public authorities. Their mission is centered on delivering a comprehensive range of services. The company operates across Software Publishing, Cloud Computing, and Digital Infrastructure Management, alongside providing Services and Value-Added Consulting.

About ProcessFirst

ProcessFirst specializes in supporting businesses in project management, refining business processes, and delivering expertise in CRM for guaranteed project success. As integrators, distributors, and partners of cutting-edge software, their dedication lies in empowering businesses with innovative no-code solutions. ProcessFirst is an official partner and integrator of Creatio.

Learn more about ProcessFirst here.

About Creatio  

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA. 

Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Axess Groupe Ramps Up Productivity and Operational Efficiency with Creatio No-code Platform

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more