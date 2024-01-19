Revolutionizing Healthcare: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Exhibits Robust Growth

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The implantable drug delivery devices market has exhibited robust growth, expanding from $19.66 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $21.21 billion in 2024, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strength, with a projected growth to $28.91 billion in 2028, showcasing a CAGR of 8.1%.

Driving Factors For Implantable Drug Delivery Devices

The implantable drug delivery devices market’s trajectory is significantly influenced by the rise in the incidence of target diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 3% increase in the burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) between 2020 and 2021, indicating a notable rise in cases. The site-specific drug administration nature of implantable drug devices addresses the treatment of target diseases, thereby driving market growth.

Rising Chronic Disease Burden Fueling Growth In The Market

The growing incidence of chronic diseases is a key catalyst propelling the implantable drug delivery devices market forward. These long-lasting medical conditions persist over an extended period, contributing to the increasing demand for implantable devices providing long-term, controlled medication administration. Notably, chronic diseases account for a significant portion of global fatalities, emphasizing the crucial role of implantable drug delivery devices in improving patient compliance and treatment effectiveness.

Major Companies and Collaborations

Major players in the market, including AbbVie Inc., Bayer HealthCare, and Medtronic Inc., contribute to the market's vibrancy. Collaboration is a significant trend, with companies like Opharmic Technology and CeramTec joining forces to develop an ultrasonic, non-invasive ocular drug delivery device. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the treatment of various eye conditions by eliminating the need for invasive procedures.

Innovation In Implantable Drug Delivery

Innovations in 3D printing materials for supporting implantable drug delivery devices are gaining prominence. The combination of 3D-printed implants and biodegradable rate-controlling membranes offers sustained delivery of hydrophobic drugs, presenting a promising avenue for customized and precise drug delivery systems.

Regional Insights and Market Segments

North America emerged as the largest region in the implantable drug delivery devices market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific following closely as the second-largest region.

The implantable drug delivery devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Stents, Infusion Pumps, Other Applications

2) By Technology: Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

