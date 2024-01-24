12th Starch Value Chain Asia Summit Unveils Unique Innovations for Sustainable Growth
12th Starch Value Chain Asia Summit to take place in Vientiane, Laos, aims to explore sustainable growth, innovation, and partnerships in the starch value chainVIENTIANE, LAOS, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th Starch Value Chain Asia Summit is set to take place on February 27th -29th, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Vientiane, Laos. The highly anticipated event, endorsed by esteemed supporters, USDA and Winrock International plus sponsors, Thai Wah PLC and Larsson, will bring together industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs for a comprehensive exploration of sustainable growth, innovation, and partnerships in the starch value chain.
**Day 1 Highlights - February 27, 2024**
The summit kicks off on Tuesday with a Chairman's Welcome followed by an Opening Speech from the esteemed Minister of Agriculture, Laos. Inpeng Samountry, President of the Laos Cassava Association, will deliver a keynote speech, setting the stage for a day filled with insightful presentations and discussions.
Highlights of Day 1 include:
- **Market Opportunities and Partnerships:** Alexandre Dahan, Chief of Party at Winrock International, will discuss the status, trends, and new market opportunities in the starch value chain in Laos for sustainable growth.
- **Innovation and Partnerships for Smallholder Cassava Sector:** Dr. Jonathan Newby of CIAT-in-Asia will explore ongoing innovation and partnerships to secure the future of the smallholder cassava sector.
- **Thai Wah Sustainable Agricultural Model:** Hataikan Kamolsirisakul, Group Chief of Staff and AVP at Thai Wah Public Company Limited, will showcase the Thai Wah sustainable agricultural model, emphasizing innovation and technology for continuous growth.
- **Bioplastics & Starch Market Outlook:** Simon Bentley, Managing Director of Commoditia Ltd, will provide insights into the bioplastics and starch market outlook.
- **China’s Corn Market & Bioethanol Policy:** Even R. Pay, Director at Trivium China, will discuss the implications for regional starch markets.
Day 1 concludes with a networking lunch sponsored by Thai Wah Public Company Limited.
**Day 2 Highlights - February 28, 2024**
Day 2 focuses on innovative starch applications and technologies:
- **Slowly Digestible Starches:** Dr. May Wee of Roquette Asia Pacific Innovation Center will delve into slowly digestible starches.
- **Biodegradable Composite Foams:** Dr. Kheng Lim Goh, Director of Research at Newcastle University International Singapore, will discuss innovative biodegradable composite foams.
- **Polyphenols Modified Starches:** Dr. Naphatrapi Luangsakul, Dean of the School of Food Industry, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, will explore polyphenols modified starches and their applications.
The morning session concludes with a networking lunch.
**AgTech Innovation Symposium - February 28, 2024 (14:00 - 17:00 hrs.)**
The afternoon of Day 2 features an AgTech Innovation Symposium, providing a platform for entrepreneurs and companies to showcase their innovations. Attendees can participate in interactive sessions, speed dating with innovators, and collaborative discussions to identify critical opportunities in the starch value chain.
**Day 3 Highlights - February 29, 2024**
The summit concludes with separately bookable site visits to the National Agriculture and Forestry Research Institute and the KT Agricultural Development Tapioca Processing Factory.
*About the 12th Starch Value Chain Asia Summit:*
The Starch Value Chain Asia Summit is a premier event that brings together stakeholders in the starch industry to discuss and explore innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and market trends. The 12th edition in Vientiane, Laos, focuses on sustainable growth and features presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with leading experts and entrepreneurs.
Huiyan Fu
Centre for Management Technology
+65 6346 9113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram