F45 Training Expands its Footprint in South Reno with Grand Opening Celebration

F45 Training South Reno, a functional group fitness studio, announced their Grand Opening at their newest location in the Sierra Town Center in South Reno.

The latest research shows strength training is the most critical thing we can do for our overall health and longevity. F45 makes strength training safe, fun, fast and never boring”
— Dane Hillyard
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F45 Training South Reno, a functional group fitness studio, today announced their Grand Opening date of February 3, 2024 for their newest location in the Sierra Town Center in South Reno. Locally owned and operated by the Hillyard family, F45 Training offers 45-minute dynamic, energy-packed always changing group fitness training with the attention of accredited personal trainers. F45 provides a total wellness, health and longevity solution for its members including FIt3D whole body scans for members to track and see their results.

“We saw such remarkable results from doing F45 workouts we decided to open our own studio” says Nancy Hillyard”. “The latest research shows strength training is the most critical thing we can do for our overall health and longevity. F45 makes strength training safe, fun, fast and never boring” says Dane Hillyard. “Leading the group energy my way and watching members succeed in their health, fitness and overall well-being goals is why I wanted to run this
studio” says Shane Hillyard GM.

WHAT: F45 Grand Opening Weekend
WHEN: February 3, 2024- noon to 4pm
WHERE: 6815 Sierra Center Pkwy #100, Reno NV 89511
OFFER: New members can trial the gym for 7 days for only $7!

About F45 Training
Founded in 2011 in Australia, F45 Training has over 2,000 franchised fitness centers in over 60 countries, including approximately 1,000 studios in the United States. Ranked the fastest growing fitness franchise in the US in 2021 and rated the #1 Gym in the US by its members in 2023, F45 Training is a global fitness and lifestyle community led by Mark Wahlberg the Chief Brand Officer and Partner. F45 brings South Reno a complete wellness and longevity solution
from functional training and HIIT, to nutrition, challenges, and accountability. https://f45training.com/studio/southreno/

F45 Training South Reno, 6815 Sierra Center Pkwy #100, Reno NV 89511, 775-544-8831, Southreno@f45training.com

Nancy Hillyard
F45 South Reno
