Chip Stokes appointed assisting bishop for the Diocese of Florida

From the Standing Committee

As previously shared, Bishop Benhase is serving our diocese on a part-time basis as an assisting bishop at least for the next calendar year. We are excited to announce that The Right Reverend William H. (“Chip”) Stokes will be supporting Bishop Benhase in his role as an assisting bishop.

Bishop Stokes will be actively involved in parish visitations for Confirmations and pastoral support, regional gatherings, clericus meetings, and Ordinations.

Get to know Bishop Stokes below.The Right Reverend William H. (Chip) Stokes served as the 12th Bishop of the Diocese of New Jersey from November 2013 until his retirement in June of 2023. Prior to this, he served for more than 14 years as Rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Delray Beach, Florida where he was active in the Delray Beach Interfaith Clergy Association, serving as President from 2003 – 2006 and as a Member the Board of Episcopal Charities of Southeast Florida’s Board of Trustees (2008 – 2011, President 2008-2011).

He was Associate for Christian Education at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea from 1995 – 1999. From 1990-1994, he served as School Chaplain/Curate of Grace Church and Day School in Massapequa, Long Island. He earned his B.A. at Manhattan College and his M.Div. from The General Theological Seminary. Awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree (honor causa) from GTS in 2014, Bishop Chip served on the GTS Board from 2014 – 2022.

He was a Clergy Deputy representing the Diocese of Southeast Florida at the 2006, 2009 and 2012 General Conventions. He was made an Honorary Canon of Trinity Cathedral, Miami in January 0f 2010. Bishop Chip served for many years on The Episcopal Church Executive Council’s Antiracism Commission.

He and his wife Susan, his partner in life and in ministry, have been married for 47 years and have four grown children and three grandchildren all of whom reside in Florida, from Palmetto Bay, Miami to St. Augustine. Their two daughters, Erin and Kerry, are both graduates of Flagler College. Kerry and her husband Kevin, also a graduate of Flagler, have lived in the area since their 1998 graduation.

Kevin and Kerry’s daughter Emily is currently a sophomore at the University of Central Florida. Bishop Chip is passionate about Christ’s mission in the world, lifelong Christian formation, racial reconciliation, and gospel justice. Bishop Chip and Susan now make their home in St. Augustine.