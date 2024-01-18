AMMWEC Condemns Iranian Regime Attacks on Pakistan and Iraq
"The Iranian regime is committed in word and deed to destabilize every country."
The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council AMMWEC condemns the recent attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC.
It is appalling to see an attack on a fellow Muslim-majority nation, especially when Pakistan has always been a staunch supporter of peace and unity in the Middle East.
As an organization dedicated to promoting peace and understanding among all faiths, AMMWEC urges all Pakistanis to carefully consider the geopolitical dynamics at play in the Middle East. It is crucial to understand the implications of aligning with Iran and its militant proxies, which only serve to breed further conflict and instability in the region.
AMMWEC, Muslim & Multifaith leaders of America, stands in solidarity with Pakistan and its efforts to maintain peace and stability and urges Pakistani military to be on full alert to protect its sovereignty from further attacks. Pakistani Caretaker government took a mature & restrained response to the attack on its soil to avoid further escalation.
Moreover, "We appreciate the response of the US government and its stance on supporting Pakistan against Iran nefarious goal of hegemony in the region," said Anila Ali, the founder president of AMMWEC and the IRF Roundtable Pakistan Chairwoman. "I have met with members of the House and expressed our concern on the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iranian regime," she added.
This development is concerning and must be taken seriously. In a statement, Abraham Cooper, esteemed faith leader and chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said, "The Iranian regime is committed, in word and deed, to destabilize every country. It can pursue its enemies wherever they are and shows total contempt and disregard for national borders. it appears the world can add Pakistan to the list."
It is imperative for Pakistan to assert its sovereignty and make decisions that are in the best interest of its people.
In another violation, Iran attacked Iraq in a flagrant violation of its sovereignty killing more civilians.
AMMWEC sends prayers for the families of the victims of IRGC's aggression in Pakistan and Iraq.
