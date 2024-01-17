Runway at KOA reopened at 6 a.m. Jan. 16

Main, News Posted on Jan 16, 2024 in Airports News

KONA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating on the overnight closure of the runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA).

Air operations were suspended at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, to address cracks on the runway. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, the repair of a 10’ X 20’ section was completed and scheduled passenger flights resumed.

Passengers with flights scheduled to arrive or depart from KOA Jan. 15 & 16 are encouraged to check with their airline.

During the repairs, another section was identified to be addressed. Those repairs will be done between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and will not impact commercial flights.

