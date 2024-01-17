Submit Release
About the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Vice-President of the European Commission

17 January 2024

On January 17, 2024, in the Turkmen Foreign ministry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU and prospects for its further development. In this respect, special attention was paid to the areas of security, digitalization, water management, transport and education.

A separate topic on the agenda of the meeting was the expansion of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the field of science and education, through specific events.

An exchange of views also took place regarding the holding of the High-Level Investor Forum, scheduled for January 29-30, 2024 in Brussels.

In addition, the sides discussed a number of upcoming events with the participation of Turkmenistan and the European Union. In this context, attention was paid to the preparation and organization at a high level of the next ministerial meeting in the “European Union-Central Asia” format, planned in Turkmenistan this year.

