Smokey Bear license plate hears public testimony; needs public support

OLYMPIA—Do you love Smokey Bear? Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-Mill Creek) does, and so does Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest). Both state legislators have bills in the Washington State Legislature this year to promote the bear’s iconic face and message on a specialty license plate.

House Bill 2108, sponsored by Donaghy, is hearing public testimony in the House Transportation Committee at 4 p.m. today and can be viewed on TVW here. The companion bill, sponsored by Nobles is Senate Bill 5910.

“Hilary Franz, our state’s Commissioner of Public Lands, proposed this idea in November, yet her idea requires both lawmaker support and approval from the public,” said Donaghy. “I agreed to sponsor the House bill, and Nobles agreed to sponsor the version in the Senate.

“Wildfires are becoming more frequent in Washington; and sadly, most wildfires are caused by people,” said Donaghy. “I believe a license plate with Smokey’s face and message is one way to help.” Proceeds from sales of the plates—if this legislation passes—would go towards public education programs focused on wildfire prevention.

“In addition to lawmaker support, a Smokey Bear license plate also requires a petition with at least 3,500 signatures from the public to become a reality, so if you’re interested in this plate, I encourage you to add your name to it,” added Donaghy. The public can sign the petition at dnr.wa.gov/smokeybear.