Motu Nao Nao : A Model of Sustainable Practices

In an important milestone, Motu Nao Nao has achieved Benchmarked Bronze status through EarthCheck, the world’s leading business advisory group specialising in sustainability and destination management for the travel and tourism industry.

To avoid catastrophic climate change, the world needs to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees centigrade above pre-insdutrial levels. Today, we are already at 1.1°C and feeling the effects, meaning that the window for achieving our target and avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change is rapidly closing. The very environmental values and cultural assets that attract visitors to destinations need to be protected and responsibly managed. The tourism industry and its operators are key to creating this change. Stewart Moore, CEO and Founder of EarthCheck, said that Motu Nao Nao has taken a significant leadership position in sustainability.

Mr Moore said, ‘I would like to congratulate whole team at Motu Nao Nao on their achievment. Mot Nao Nao is a valued member of a global group of tourism operators who dare to make a difference ».

By working with EarthCheck, Motu Nao Nao has joined othe rindustry leaders who are taking meaningful steps towards resolving some of the very reak issues that face the planet.

