South Pacific Management appoints Silvia Martino Raurii as General Manager of Niu Beach Hotel Moorea

South Pacific Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Silvia Martino Raurii as General Manager of Niu Beach Hotel Moorea.

Originally from Italy, Silvia Martino Raurii has been living in French Polynesia for 28 years.  Silvia has held a variety of positions at different establishments in Moorea.

With her keen interest in Polynesian culture and history, Silvia is actively involved in local life in Moorea. Her commitment will be an invaluable asset to the Niu Beach Hotel Moorea, which opens its doors on March 2. Her main mission will be to guarantee an exceptional customer experience and ensure that visitors enjoy their stay at the utmost.

For more information : direction@niubeachmoorea.com

 

