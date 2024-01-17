DoHS’s Office of Drug Control Policy Adds Funded SUD Programs to Data Dashboard

The new feature identifies funding recipients by county. The dashboard will be routinely updated to provide the most current identification of funds and associated programming. ODCP is developing a process to track opioid settlement funds as they are dispersed and will add the programs funded to the dashboard.
“Transparency of SUD funding allows the public to see how accountability and coordination of efforts improves the lives of their loved ones,” said Rachel Thaxton, DoHS’s Office of Drug Control Policy Interim Director. “It also allows us on a state and community level to identify areas of need and duplication to increase the effectiveness of response efforts.”
