Visacomm Drives Growth and Advances as a National Electric Vehicle Leader in the Southeastern United States
Our journey in 2023 has been a testament to our company’s 25 plus year commitment to excellence and innovation. We're proud of the strides we've made and look forward to the future...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Visacomm steps into 2024, the Electric Vehicle (EV) and specialized controls pioneer reflects on a triumphant 2023 marked by significant client and personal growth. Recognized as a leader in the Southeast and across the nation, Visacomm continues to make a lasting environmental impact in the technology industry.
— Fornando Hill, Founder of Visacomm
Founded in 1997 by Fornando Hill, Visacomm has consistently excelled in installations related to audio visuals, networking, and, more recently, Electric Vehicles. The company's venture into the EV sector began in 2011 with their work at Tesla. Hill's visionary leadership led to the establishment of a hub in the Southeast, an area previously lacking businesses of this kind. This strategic move enabled Visacomm to expand its EV portfolio to over half of the company’s operations by 2017.
Following a successful branding relaunch in 2022, Visacomm solidified its position as the leading EV company in the United States, serving clients in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and California. Notable projects include the clean air initiative in Georgia's State Farm Arena, surveillance electrical services at QuikTrip Gas stations, and contributions to southern power companies in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Visacomm's expertise also shines through in video wall installations at the Harry Reid International and Logan Airports, U.S. Department of Defense projects in Virginia, and collaborations with tech giants Google and Honeywell.
Adding to their team, Visacomm welcomed four key members in 2023: Estimator Oriel Selver, Business Development Coordinator Dakari Augustus, Project Manager Daryl Hill, Sales Coordinator Christopher Johnson, and Office Administrator Mary Hill.
Fornando Hill, Founder of Visacomm, comments: "Our journey in 2023 has been a testament to our company’s 25 plus year commitment to excellence and innovation. We're proud of the strides we've made and look forward to the future with great enthusiasm."
As Visacomm looks ahead, the company is set for continued growth in 2024 with the launch of their non-profit organization aimed at supporting aspiring technicians entering the field and enhancing consumer education and clients expansions.
For more on Fornando Hill and Visacomm, visit: https://www.visacomm.com/.
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com