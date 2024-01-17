Construction Industry Leader Oriel Selver and Selver and Co. Construction Services Triumphantly Navigate 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oriel Selver, a trailblazer in the construction industry and the Founder of Selver & Co. Construction Services with operations in Atlanta and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, concludes a year of unprecedented success marked by notable achievements and industry recognition.
Under Oriel's visionary leadership, Selver & Co. Construction Services provides comprehensive construction solutions, including construction estimates, site management, vendor management, and supportive services for General Contractors and others. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the construction sector.
Selver’s leadership in the construction industry and her dedication to education set her apart. As an instructor at Atlanta Technical College, Selver plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry, through a two-year apprentice program provided by the city of Atlanta. This program equips aspiring professionals with the necessary skills and reflects Selver’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of construction leaders.
The highlight of Selver’s year was undoubtedly the receipt of the Grow Award from NAWIC in July 2023. Highlighting her efforts in education, Selver also received the Artisan Award for the ministry of education in Turks and Caicos. This esteemed recognition is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the construction field and inspires women in the industry. The award acknowledges her past accomplishments and propels her toward even greater heights in the future. Selver has also released a song,” Hammers and Nails,” to compliment her children’s book “Connie Loves Construction,” about a young girl who loves to build and dreams of becoming a construction worker.
In 2024, Oriel Selver and Selver & Co. Construction Services are poised for continued success and growth. Selver envisions expanding the company's footprint, introducing innovative solutions to the construction process, and further contributing to women's empowerment in the construction sector. Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence position Selver & Co. Construction Services as a key player in the evolving landscape of the construction industry.
As she reflects on the past year and anticipates the challenges and opportunities of 2024, she remains steadfast in her commitment to pushing the boundaries of success in construction and education. The journey of Selver & Co. Construction Services under her leadership exemplifies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a passion for shaping the future of the industry.
For more information on Oriel Selver and Selver & Co. Construction Services, visit: www.selverandco.com.
