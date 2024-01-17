Standard Reunification Method (REx) Workshop/Exercise: I love you guys, Foundation.

Participants will leave this Full-day Workshop/Exercise confident in the iloveuguys Foundation Standard Reunification Method. This will ensure a common understanding of the process, provide the use of common language, and strengthen our relationships built with stakeholders. This training/exercise is intended for an audience of school staff and community partners (i.e., Law Enforcement, Emergency Managers, Fire/Rescue, and other community partners involved in school safety/reunification).

March 11, 2024 – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hastings High School, 1100 W 14th St., Hastings, NE 68901.

– 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hastings High School, 1100 W 14th St., Hastings, NE 68901. March 13, 2024 – 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Valentine Senior High School, 431 N. Green St, Valentine, NE

– 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Valentine Senior High School, 431 N. Green St, Valentine, NE March 15, 2024 – 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE

A working lunch will be provided at no cost to you.

Please fill out the following form to register.

We have a limit of 120 participants. After the registration is filled out due to the limited capacity, we will determine attendees based on district and the number of registered. Please register by February 23, 2024 .

