"Stolen Dough" Premieres at Santa Monica Film Festival, Unveiling the True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Real Inventor
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Crime-Docudrama movie "STOLEN DOUGH," (stolendough.com) directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers National Film Forum is having its Los Angeles Premiere on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at the Santa Monica Film Festival.
"STOLEN DOUGH" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.
Stolen Dough Movie Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE
Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of STOLEN DOUGH said, "I am honored to be accepted at the Santa Monica Film Festival. California has a very special place in my heart, and most importantly, features many producers like Joe & Anthony Russo who worked at Marvel Studios, and were instrumental in helping Stolen Dough become a feature film."
The film's protagonist, "Anthony “The Big Cheese” Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be viewed on Amazon Prime is just over the top exciting for me."
About Santa Monica Film Festival —
Santa Monica Film Festival takes place annually in the beautiful beachside resort town of Santa Monica, CA. Santa Monica Film Festival offers an intimate community experience in which audience members, filmmakers, festival programmers and industry professionals all mingle to discover the next generation of talent.
The 18th edition of the Santa Monica Film Festival plans to combine in-person film screenings in Santa Monica, CA and a virtual experience for everyone to enjoy.
STOLEN DOUGH will be playing on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at the AMC Broadway 4, located at 1441 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, California, 90401.
Tickets for STOLEN DOUGH are Ten Dollars - Link Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-film-festival-tickets-797291860417?aff=oddtdtcreato
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
"STOLEN DOUGH" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.
Stolen Dough Movie Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNOhEydH3uE
Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of STOLEN DOUGH said, "I am honored to be accepted at the Santa Monica Film Festival. California has a very special place in my heart, and most importantly, features many producers like Joe & Anthony Russo who worked at Marvel Studios, and were instrumental in helping Stolen Dough become a feature film."
The film's protagonist, "Anthony “The Big Cheese” Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be viewed on Amazon Prime is just over the top exciting for me."
About Santa Monica Film Festival —
Santa Monica Film Festival takes place annually in the beautiful beachside resort town of Santa Monica, CA. Santa Monica Film Festival offers an intimate community experience in which audience members, filmmakers, festival programmers and industry professionals all mingle to discover the next generation of talent.
The 18th edition of the Santa Monica Film Festival plans to combine in-person film screenings in Santa Monica, CA and a virtual experience for everyone to enjoy.
STOLEN DOUGH will be playing on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at the AMC Broadway 4, located at 1441 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, California, 90401.
Tickets for STOLEN DOUGH are Ten Dollars - Link Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-film-festival-tickets-797291860417?aff=oddtdtcreato
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 (516)639-0988
email us here