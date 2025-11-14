Jury Trials Drop to Historic Lows as Central Texas Attorney Tyler Key Maintains Trial-Focused Practice

Key Trial Lawyers Attorney Tyler Key, Key Trial Lawyers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal judges presided over an average of just one to two civil jury trials in 2024, down from more than ten annually in the 1960s, according to research published by Cornell University and Southwestern Law School. The percentage of civil cases resolved through jury trials has plummeted from approximately 6% in 1962 to less than 1% today, according to a Duke University study on trial trends in federal and state courts.Tyler Key built his law practice around something that barely happens anymore.Key runs Key Trial Lawyers in Central Texas, handling the kinds of cases most people hope they never need a lawyer for. Catastrophic injuries. Medical malpractice. Wrongful death. Cases where the defendant is usually a hospital system, insurance company, or corporation with more lawyers than Key's firm has employees."We get calls when something terrible has happened," Key says. "Someone's kid got brain damage from a surgical mistake. A construction worker fell because safety equipment failed. A drunk driver killed somebody. These aren't legal abstractions—these are families trying to figure out what to do next."The math on jury trials is brutal. Most cases settle. Many more get forced into arbitration—over 60 million workers can't even sue their employers in court anymore because of mandatory arbitration clauses buried in employment contracts, according to the Economic Policy Institute and National Employment Law Project.Which means when a case does go to trial, it's usually because the stakes are too high to settle or because the defendant won't offer anything reasonable.Key's firm prepares every case like it's heading to a courtroom, even knowing most won't get there. Medical records. Expert witnesses. Depositions. Evidence files built for jury presentation. It's expensive and time-consuming, but it changes how the other side approaches settlement."Defense lawyers know which firms actually try cases and which ones just settle everything," Key says. "That matters when you're negotiating. If they think you'll fold rather than go to trial, you're not getting a fair number."His courtroom style focuses on clarity over legal theatrics. Complex medical evidence has to make sense to twelve people who aren't doctors. Technical testimony about construction site safety has to be understandable to a retired teacher and a small business owner and whoever else ends up on the jury."If I can't explain what happened in plain English, we've got a problem," Key says. "Juries are smart. They just need the information presented in a way that actually makes sense."Key's built a reputation in Central Texas for taking on difficult cases. Other attorneys refer clients to him when the case looks hard—either because the facts are complicated or because the defendant has deep pockets and a big legal team.His clients are usually in crisis. They're dealing with ongoing medical treatment, lost income, insurance companies denying claims, and trying to understand a legal system that feels designed to confuse them."People come to us scared and overwhelmed," Key says. "They don't know what their case is worth. They don't know if they should accept a settlement offer. They don't know what happens if they go to trial. Part of our job is just helping them understand their options without the legal BS."The firm handles cases throughout Central Texas—from Austin to surrounding counties. When someone's been paralyzed or killed, the outcome determines whether their family can afford the care they need or keep their house."When corporations hurt people, they should answer for it in public," Key says. "Not behind closed doors where everything gets sealed and nobody learns anything."As jury trials vanish from American courtrooms, Key Trial Lawyers operates in a legal landscape most lawyers navigate entirely through settlement negotiations. Key's approach is different—build the case, prepare for trial, and let the other side decide if they want to risk a jury.About Key Trial LawyersKey Trial Lawyers handles serious injury, wrongful death, and complex litigation in Central Texas. The firm takes cases involving catastrophic harm where trial preparation and jury advocacy are central to representation.Media Contact

