WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger Stands Tall Again After Nearly Two Decades—Thanks to Diamond Dallas Page and DDPY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a moment that touched fans worldwide, WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger shared a powerful photo on social media showing himself standing beside a Christmas tree—something he says he hasn’t been able to do in almost twenty years.“A picture is worth a thousand words! Trimming our tree. Haven’t been able to do this for almost two decades,” Luger wrote. “Thanks to my good friend @RealDDP. Thank you Jesus!”Luger’s emotional milestone follows an 18-month journey of rebuilding his mobility through Diamond Dallas Page ’s DDPY fitness system—a revolutionary program designed to help people of all abilities regain strength, balance, and hope.After years in a wheelchair, Luger began DDPY at the most basic level—bed-based workouts that progressed to chair-assisted movements and eventually standing routines. His perseverance, paired with Page’s mentorship, led to this moment of triumph.“Lex saw others like Butterbean overcome pain and limitations through the program,” said Diamond Dallas Page, founder of DDPY. “What DDPY really gives people is hope. When you do it consistently, you don’t just change how you move—you start to own your life again.”For Luger, standing to decorate the family Christmas tree was more than a physical victory—it symbolized faith, friendship, and freedom.“I can stand at the sink again, drive myself, do everyday things people take for granted,” Luger said. “I never gave up, and I’m thankful to God and to DDP for helping me get my life back.”Thousands of fans flooded social media with messages of love and admiration, celebrating Luger’s resilience and the transformative power of DDPY.About DDPYFounded by wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page, DDPY is a life-changing fitness and wellness system focused on Fitness, Nutrition, and Community. With tailored workouts for all ability levels, DDPY helps people recover from injury, lose weight, and rebuild confidence from the inside out.Website: www.DDPYoga.com Media Contact:

