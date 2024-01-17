Mike Flynn Joins Ten2 Media As Chief Technology Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to further enhance its technological capabilities & build creator tools, Ten2 Media is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Flynn as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Mike will spearhead all technological advancements for Ten2 Media, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company.
Mike Flynn brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Ten2 Media, having previously served as the CTO of Studio71, a global industry leading and digital-first media company. During his 11-year tenure at Studio71, Mike led the development of numerous technology platforms as well as its robust technology department from the ground up. His efforts contributed significantly to elevating Studio71 into a global brand, culminating in its acquisition by German conglomerate, ProSiebenSat.1 Media.
Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the team, Mike Flynn stated, "I am incredibly excited to join Ten2 to help lead their innovative tech roadmap and continue to aggressively scale its growth pipeline. After 11 years at Studio71, what I really wanted to do was do it all over again! George and Donna have built something special and this is the perfect opportunity to create a platform that brings immense value to Ten2's partners while taking the business to the next level."
Ten2 Media is a Youtube content network and media marketing company focused on building technologies & tools to supercharge content capabilities of its partners who range from music labels to indie artists and content creators. With Mike Flynn at the helm of technological innovation, Ten2 Media is poised to continue strengthening its position in the industry and providing cutting-edge solutions to its partners.
George and Donna, the founders of Ten2 Media, expressed their enthusiasm about Mike's addition to the team; "Mike's track record of success and his passion for leveraging technology to drive business growth align perfectly with our vision for the future of Ten2 Media. We are confident that Mike's leadership will propel our company to new heights."
As an avid technologist, hacker, and maker, Mike Flynn has consistently sought ways to use technology as a catalyst for business transformation. His role as an advisor for numerous start-ups further highlights his commitment to driving innovation within the tech industry.
About Ten2 Media:
Ten2 Media is a content network and media marketing company devoted to empowering its partners, which include music labels, independent artists, and content creators, to navigate the complex landscape of YouTube monetization, content optimization, and music marketing.
Deborah Radel & Jenna Roy
Mike Flynn brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Ten2 Media, having previously served as the CTO of Studio71, a global industry leading and digital-first media company. During his 11-year tenure at Studio71, Mike led the development of numerous technology platforms as well as its robust technology department from the ground up. His efforts contributed significantly to elevating Studio71 into a global brand, culminating in its acquisition by German conglomerate, ProSiebenSat.1 Media.
Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the team, Mike Flynn stated, "I am incredibly excited to join Ten2 to help lead their innovative tech roadmap and continue to aggressively scale its growth pipeline. After 11 years at Studio71, what I really wanted to do was do it all over again! George and Donna have built something special and this is the perfect opportunity to create a platform that brings immense value to Ten2's partners while taking the business to the next level."
Ten2 Media is a Youtube content network and media marketing company focused on building technologies & tools to supercharge content capabilities of its partners who range from music labels to indie artists and content creators. With Mike Flynn at the helm of technological innovation, Ten2 Media is poised to continue strengthening its position in the industry and providing cutting-edge solutions to its partners.
George and Donna, the founders of Ten2 Media, expressed their enthusiasm about Mike's addition to the team; "Mike's track record of success and his passion for leveraging technology to drive business growth align perfectly with our vision for the future of Ten2 Media. We are confident that Mike's leadership will propel our company to new heights."
As an avid technologist, hacker, and maker, Mike Flynn has consistently sought ways to use technology as a catalyst for business transformation. His role as an advisor for numerous start-ups further highlights his commitment to driving innovation within the tech industry.
About Ten2 Media:
Ten2 Media is a content network and media marketing company devoted to empowering its partners, which include music labels, independent artists, and content creators, to navigate the complex landscape of YouTube monetization, content optimization, and music marketing.
Deborah Radel & Jenna Roy
DRPR
email us here