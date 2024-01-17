AUVSI Statement on Memo Highlighting the Threat PRC Drones Pose to Critical Infrastructure Security

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), Chief Advocacy Officer Michael Robbins issued the following statement regarding a memo released today by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the threat drones from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pose to U.S. national security:

“China's dominance of the global drone market poses a multitude of challenges for the United States, and the CISA and FBI warning affirms the threat PRC drones present to our national security. As CISA and the FBI noted in their memo today, in the interest of national security, organizations collecting sensitive information, including critical infrastructure owners and operators, must shift away from unsecure PRC drones and reliance on foreign supply chains .

AUVSI’s Partnership for Drone Competitiveness challenges Congress to take resolute action to end China’s monopolistic control of the U.S. drone market and to support a strong domestic drone industry. Our coalition remains committed to working with policymakers at all levels of government to implement common sense policy solutions that safeguard U.S. data and foster a robust domestic drone industry.”

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, please visit AUVSI.org.

About the Partnership for Drone Competitiveness

The Partnership for Drone Competitiveness (Partnership) is a coalition of U.S. drone and drone component manufacturers and enterprise users who are committed to building a stronger U.S. drone industry. The Partnership will work to advance policies that will level the playing field against subsidized international competition and reposition the U.S. as the global leader in advanced aviation. For more information, please visit: auvsi.org/partnership-drone-competitiveness