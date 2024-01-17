Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,013 in the last 365 days.

Boone County adds another conservation agent

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated 16 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program, and now, the new agents are looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.

Coming from Clearwater, Kansas, Agent Brandon Cotter is happy to be in the Show-Me State to serve as one of two Boone County conservation agents. Agent Cotter attributes his love for the outdoors to his Grandma Wanda who introduced him to fishing at a young age. It wasn’t until he was attending Culver-Stockton College, however, that he realized that he could make his passion of the outdoors into a career. While there, Cotter met Missouri Conservation Agent Jason Vaughn who encouraged him to pursue a career in protecting Missouri’s natural resources.

“I’m excited to be a conservation agent for many reasons, but I’ve always wanted to make a positive impact in people’s lives,” says Agent Cotter. “I couldn’t ask for a better career opportunity to make that dream come true.”

 To contact Boone County Conservation Agent Cotter, call (573) 777-2072 or email brandon.cotter@mdc.mo.gov. Cotter joins 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

You just read:

Boone County adds another conservation agent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more