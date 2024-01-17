Bursary Program for European Aviation Academic Establishments within the European Union and EFTA is available by SOL
Sofema Online is delighted to announce a Bursary Program for European Aviation Universities & Aviation Academic Establishments within the European Union & EFTASOFIA, BULGARIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL), www.sofemaonline.com, recognized for EASA-compliant online aviation training, announces an initiative designed to advance EASA-compliant aviation education in Europe. From 1 January 2024, SOL is providing a €5,000 Bursary to a selected European Aviation University or Higher Level Aviation Education Establishment that enters into a partnership with the organization.
>> Annual €5,000 Bursary: Sofema Online’s clients will enjoy EASA-compliant Online Training, accessible at www.sofemaonline.com. The curriculum, featuring over 330 Courses, Packages, and Diplomas, is designed to provide students with current, industry-relevant education.
>> Honorary Membership to ARTSA: Sofema Online’s partner institutions will receive membership in the Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association at www.ARTSA.aero, a hub for aviation training excellence.
>> Exclusive Discounts: Sofema Online’s partners will benefit from a 50% discount on all additional single courses and a 10% discount on comprehensive Packages & Diplomas.
>> This initiative represents a commitment to enhancing the EASA regulatory knowledge across the European Union and to nurturing a new generation of aviation professionals with high standards of expertise.
Partnership with Sofema Online:
Institutions partnering with Sofema Online will align with the organization’s efforts in advancing online regulatory training. Sofema Online will include this collaborative relationship in its marketing efforts, highlighting a shared goal of improving aviation education standards in Europe.
Opportunity for European Aviation Universities and Educational Establishments:
Sofema Online extends an invitation to eligible European Aviation Universities and Educational Establishments to consider this partnership opportunity. This collaboration aims to advance institutions into a new phase of aviation excellence.
Additional information is available at www.sofemaonline.com. Interested institutions can email team@sassofia.com to request an application form and a copy of the contract.
