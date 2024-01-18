Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions Announce Medspa Symposium in Miami Beach

Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions are proud to announce their collaborative upcoming symposium to be held on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the prestigious Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Dr. Deal is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS), the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery (ABFCS), as well as the American Board of Surgery (ABS). Ana Natalie Delgado is an entrepreneur, educator, and national speaker, who since 2006 has organized and executed countless aesthetic clinical programs and conferences worldwide. Megan Smith has an extensive Aesthetics and business development background, which includes over 15 years in aesthetic sales and management, with a focus on training & development. The symposium in Miami Beach, FL is an interesting opportunity to network, learn, and stay ahead of industry trends.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions are proud to announce their collaborative upcoming symposium to be held on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the prestigious Loews Miami Beach Hotel. This event is aimed at redefining practices that offer aesthetics, featuring industry-leading experts who will unveil industry insights.

The symposium offers an interesting opportunity to delve into the keys to success, including mastering the Medspa market, dominating social media influence, exploring the latest advanced technologies, optimizing revenue generation through Combination Therapy, transforming the patient experience, and creating a powerful practice culture – all under the theme of "ELEVATING YOUR PRACTICE."

Interested guests and practices are invited to join the Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions Symposium to learn how to unlock the secrets to cosmetic mastery.

Renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Chad Deal (Dr. HIDEF), the most followed cosmetic surgeon on Instagram, will share invaluable insights alongside CosMedic Solutions founders, Ana Delgado and Megan Smith.

“Together, Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions will work with attendees on how to elevate their practices with innovative insights, tactics on how to dominate the Medspa market, and how to amplify their social media influence. This event offers an experience on how to create a powerful tribe and shape the future of aesthetics,” shares Megan Smith, Co-founder of CosMedic Solutions.

"At the Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions Symposium, we stand at the forefront of a transformative era in the aesthetics industry. Guests are invited to join us as we delve into the pulse of innovation, mastering the Medspa market, and navigating the dynamic landscape of social media influence. This event is not just a glimpse into the future; it's a crucial moment to shape the state of aesthetics, pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence," adds Dr. Chad Deal (Dr. Hidef).

"I take immense pride in the recognition and endorsement of the Aesthetic Alliance and CosMedic Solutions Symposium by the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics (IAFA). This signifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of aesthetics. We invite guests to join us at this distinguished event where we will elevate industry standards and shape the future of facial aesthetics together," says Ana Delgado, Co-founder, CosMedic Solutions.

To culminate the symposium, on Sunday, February 4th, 2024, a hand-selected group of guests will enjoy an "INVITE-ONLY PRIVATE EVENT", promising a “Sail Away Experience”, hinting at an adventure awaiting all VIP attendees.

For more information and registration, visit Aesthetic Alliance Symposium at: https://www.medspa-alliance.com/event-details/aesthetic-alliance-symposium

About Aesthetic Alliance:

Aesthetic Alliance is a leading platform dedicated to advancing the cosmetic industry by providing practitioners with insightful knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities.

About CosMedic Solutions:

CosMedic Solutions is at the forefront of innovation, committed to empowering practitioners with the latest advancements in cosmetic technology and business strategies.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/RIxYP0akmj8f26Xqz