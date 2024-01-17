Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 18, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Community College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Euclid City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Erie Milan-Berlin Library District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Summit Academy Community School - Columbus

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Oak Hills Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Liberty Center Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Holmes East Holmes Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Wintersville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Knox Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lake Summit Academy Community School - Painesville

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Westfield Fire and Rescue District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Village of Lewisville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Putnam Village of Cloverdale

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Stark Plain Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Summit Academy Akron Elementary School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Akron Middle School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

