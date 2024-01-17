Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 18, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Euclid City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Milan-Berlin Library District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Oak Hills Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Liberty Center Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Wintersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Summit Academy Community School - Painesville
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Westfield Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Village of Lewisville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Village of Cloverdale
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Southern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Stark
|Plain Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Akron Middle School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
