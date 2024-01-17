Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 18, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Ohio University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Euclid City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Erie Milan-Berlin Library District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Oak Hills Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Liberty Center Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Holmes East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Wintersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Summit Academy Community School - Painesville
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Westfield Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Village of Lewisville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Village of Cloverdale
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Stark Plain Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Akron Middle School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

