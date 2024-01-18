Stockwell Elastomerics Announces Completion of the Customer Service Group Expansion

Andrea McCormick and Deb Beckett, Stockwell Elastomerics Customer Service

Stockwell Elastomerics announces the expansion of its Customer Service Team, with the additions of two impactful customer-driven professionals to the group.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. announces the addition of Andrea McCormick and Deb Beckett to the Customer Service Team.

Stockwell Elastomerics continues to invest in people, equipment, and process improvements to support its customers in the technology sector. After completing significant investments and additions of ten (10) pieces of manufacturing equipment, increasing the size of the manufacturing team by 20%, and adding six (6) new engineers to the company to help solve customers’ design challenges, the company focused on building a stronger customer service team.

Deb Beckett joins Stockwell Elastomerics as Senior Customer Service Representative. With more than fifteen (15) years of management experience and over 20 years of customer service experience, she will strengthen Stockwell Elastomerics’ customer service processes and care for some of its most strategic customers. Beckett has a deep understanding of industrial processes and specialty technical materials. Formerly, she held various roles in customer service, project management, and purchasing for companies such as Catalent Pharma Solutions, Accupac, Paris Corporation, and most recently QPSI, LLC. According to Deb Beckett, “The opportunity to care for Stockwell Elastomerics’ customers while optimizing internal systems and communications regarding order management has been very meaningful to me and our customers.”

Andrea McCormick joins Stockwell Elastomerics as Director of Customer Service. McCormick has more than 20 years in customer service as well with roles in customer service training, analytics, and quality. In addition to her deep customer service background in organizations ranging from retail to medical, McCormick has experience in building systems to improve and ensure world class customer service. McCormick earned a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY.

Stockwell Elastomerics has assembled a strong service team with individual members expert in engineering, manufacturing, and customer service. McCormick has a passion for helping customers and will lead the group with strength and confidence. McCormick noted, “It is an honor to be able to bring my business acumen and passion for customer service to Stockwell Elastomerics, a vibrant and well-established company in the heart of Philly. I look forward to helping our leadership team take the customer experience to the next level.”

William Stockwell, the Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Stockwell Elastomerics, commented:

“Stockwell Elastomerics is committed to having the fastest and the most capable service team in the businesses we support. We realize that the supply chain challenges of the past 2 years, coupled with historically high demand for products, have slowed service to our customers. We believe these additions to the team were needed to further enhance the customer experience.”

Tom Charno, Stockwell Elastomerics’ Vice President of Sales added, “The strengthening of our customer service team is an excellent complement to the technical knowledge that we bring to our customers through our Sales Engineering and Application Engineering teams. This is a continuation of our commitment to be the resource of choice for gasket and sealing needs in challenging technology applications.”

The additions of Beckett and McCormick followed 2022’s addition of two degreed mechanical engineers to the customer service team. “We created the position of Customer Service Engineer to set a new standard in technical support of our customers,” noted Tom Rimel, President of Stockwell Elastomerics.

About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics, a leading custom gasket manufacturer, provides high performance gaskets and materials, using silicone rubber, fluorosilicone, and similar high-performance elastomers to solve design and manufacturing challenges. Its customer base includes companies in the North American technology sector who utilize the company's innovation and responsiveness to bring their products to market more quickly. Key markets include medical diagnostic equipment, ruggedized portable devices, aerospace and defense, airflow management, alternative energy, and analytical instrumentation. The company became an ESOP in 2017. Stockwell Elastomerics is ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered. For complete information on Stockwell Elastomerics' products, manufacturing capabilities and industries served, please visit https://www.stockwell.com.