Agencies Hold Resource Fairs Jan. 16 and 18

SANTA FE, NM –- The State of New Mexico Disaster Case Management team and United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Partner Network will partner with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Team in Guadalupita and Rociada for two resource fairs.

The Resource Fairs on Jan. 16 and 18 will provide information one-on-one to those who may have filed a claim or who hope to file a claim. These fairs are to meet with area residents affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding. These events make it convenient to learn about the claims process and get help from our state and federal partners all in one place.

Here's what you can expect when visiting a resource fair:

State Disaster Case Managers (DCMs) will be on hand to provide information on local, state and federal programs that are available to residents and how DCMs can support residents in choosing and applying to programs to support their recovery needs.

Claims Office Advocates can provide potential problem-solving solutions, and an Advocate to act on your behalf.

Rural Partners Network will be on hand to assist the HPCC Claims office in the recovery efforts by providing support to the residents with technical assistance, resources, including funding opportunities from across the federal government to improve access to programs and advance recovery projects.

The resource fairs are from 1 to 4 p.m. You don’t need to make an appointment. You can drop in anytime and do not have to stay the entire time.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Guadalupita Fire Station

1276 State Hwy 434

Guadalupita, NM 87722

Thursday, Jan. 18

Rociada Fire Station

278 State Road 105

Rociada, NM 87742

If you can’t come to one of the resource fairs or need to speak to a Claims Office Advocate before a fair is held in your area, you can email the Advocate team at FEMA-Hermits-Peak-Claims-Advocate@fema.dhs.gov or call 505-403-3373.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. Follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/ and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements including future Advocate Connects sessions.