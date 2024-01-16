Berg Introduces the College Athlete Protection Act

OLYMPIA—In a shift towards recalibrating the dynamics of college sports, Representative April Berg (D-Mill Creek) has introduced the College Athlete Protection Act (CAP Act) with bipartisan support. This legislation aims to usher in a new era characterized by fairness, financial equity, and enhanced healthcare coverage for college athletes.

Under the provisions of House Bill 2352, NCAA Division I athletic programs will be compelled to establish a degree completion fund, ensuring players receive a just share of their teams’ annual revenue, capped at $25,000 per academic year.

A cornerstone of the CAP Act is the requirement for schools to shoulder the responsibility of covering sports-related injuries and providing medical insurance for student-athletes. This move seeks to prioritize the well-being of those whose contributions significantly impact the success and revenue generation of collegiate sports programs.

Berg underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in college sports, asserting, “It’s time to make college athletics more equitable and student-focused, and that starts with fair compensation and care for athletes.” The bipartisan nature of the bill underscores a shared commitment to reforming the current system and prioritizing the rights and welfare of college athletes.

As the College Athlete Protection Act gains momentum, it stands poised to reshape the collegiate sports landscape, fostering a more inclusive and fair environment for athletes who play a pivotal role in these programs’ success.

Berg further emphasizes the bill’s dedication to transparency and athlete rights: “This legislation is about putting the rights and well-being of the athletes first, ensuring they have the support they need to succeed both on and off the field.”

In an era where the spotlight on college athletes continues to intensify, the College Athlete Protection Act emerges as a progressive force, seeking to address longstanding issues and create a more inclusive and equitable landscape for those who contribute significantly to the success of college athletics.

House Bill 2352 has been referred to the House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee for consideration.