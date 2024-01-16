Tuesday, January 16

Guns would be prohibited in more WA public places under new bill proposed by lawmakers

Washington lawmakers are considering a new proposal to prohibit weapons, including firearms, in more public spaces in the state. Under the legislation, public libraries, zoos, aquariums, parks, transit stations and state or local public buildings would be added to the list of designated areas where weapons are prohibited. Senate Bill 5444 is sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, and co-sponsored by five other Senate Democrats. Valdez noted that he introduced the bill because he wanted to continue the work in the Legislature to keep communities as safe as possible and to reduce gun violence. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Shauna Sowersby)

State lawmakers hold press conference on Sea-Tac Airport noise, pollution bill

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is at the center of new legislation aimed at improving life for residents nearby. At 9 a.m. on Monday, State Senator Karen Keiser and Representative Tina Orwall held a press conference on House Bill 2103. It would require port districts to use levy money to mitigate noise, pollution, and adverse health impacts. A 2020 King County Department of Health study found people living within 10 miles of the airport have been greatly impacted. Continue reading at KIRO 7. (KIRO 7)

Whidbey Island rep wants to reduce sky-high costs for EpiPens, inhalers

Rep. Dave Paul has seen the cost of his family’s life-saving medications skyrocket in recent years. Two of his four children live with asthma while another has food allergies, making inhalers and epinephrine auto-injectors, or EpiPens, a must-have at all times. House Bill 1979, sponsored by Paul, would put a cap on the costs of inhalers and EpiPens so customers with insurance would only have to pay $35 out of pocket. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Mark Zaleski)

