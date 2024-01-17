‘Fall In Love’ with Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee at Superfood Latte Media Tasting
Atlanta-based health cafe to host tasting of signature superfood lattes
Packed with superfoods–like maca, blueberry extract, collagen, beet powder, and turmeric–these lattes are ideal for those wanting to enter the new year with a healthy and delicious beverage.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, a cafe and bakery serving dairy-free, low-sugar superfood gelato, shakes, frappes, certified-organic coffee, teas, and vegan baked goods, is excited to announce an exclusive media tasting of its winter superfood lattes. The tasting will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 at 985 Monroe Drive, Suite B.
— Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Founder Kendra Bauser
The tasting will occur simultaneously with Three Peaches Valentine’s Day buy one get one 50 percent off superfood latte special for customers who bring a friend, family member or significant other to the cafe in honor of the holiday.
“Our nutrient-packed lattes are our most unique offering, and we can’t wait for guests to try them for the first time or continue ordering these special lattes,” Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Founder Kendra Bauser said. “Packed with superfoods–like maca, blueberry extract, collagen, beet powder, and turmeric–these lattes are ideal for those wanting to enter the new year with a healthy and delicious beverage.”
Founded by Kendra Bauser and her “two peaches,” daughters Layla and Valentina, in 2019, Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee was established to provide dairy-free gelato and coffee drinks with a healthy twist to all guests wanting a healthier option to satisfy their sweet tooth and caffeine cravings.
Three Peaches’ organic products are made with local fruits, milk alternatives, natural sweeteners, prebiotic fibers, and super-food ingredients that provide healthy, gluten-free, low-sugar options. There are two Three Peaches locations including: 209 Edgewood Ave. SE and 985 Monroe Drive, Suite B.
For more information on Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, please visit www.3peachesgelato.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram