ECO Canada Announces Inaugural Blue Economy Summit in Halifax

ECO Canada is hosting its Blue Economy Summit on March 19, 2024. This event aims to address global issues and Canadian-specific challenges in the blue economy.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Canada is excited to host its inaugural Blue Economy Summit on March 19, 2024, at the Halifax Tower Hotel and Conference Centre. This pivotal event marks the beginning of an annual series, alternating between the east and west coasts of Canada, reflecting our nation's extensive maritime heritage. The summit represents a crucial juncture for addressing challenges and seizing opportunities in Canada's rapidly evolving blue economy, currently generating over $30 billion annually.

Delivered by ECO Canada and the Future Skills Centre as the Founding Partner, the summit will feature a day of insightful discussions, expert presentations, and networking opportunities. It aims to address both global issues and Canadian-specific challenges in the blue economy, fostering a sustainable future aligned with Canada's Blue Economy Strategy.

The summit will showcase the latest in ocean-based technologies, including AI, data analytics, sustainable fishing practices, and renewable energy sources. These discussions will focus on developing strategies to enhance climate resilience, particularly in coastal areas.

Bringing together industries such as sustainable fisheries, renewable energy, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and marine biotechnology, the event emphasizes the need for cross-sector collaboration in sustainable marine development.

The summit will include perspectives from coastal communities and Indigenous groups, underscoring their vital role in shaping effective and sustainable ocean policies.

Hosting this event in Halifax, known for its significant maritime history, further highlights the importance of sustainable ocean management for Canada's economy and environmental health.

The event concludes with an informal reception, providing a unique opportunity for networking and potential collaborations. This inaugural summit by ECO Canada is a significant step in uniting stakeholders under the common goal of sustainable ocean management.

"Canada's blue economy, with its significant economic impact and potential for job creation, offers expansive opportunities for Environmental Professionals®. At ECO Canada, we are dedicated to fostering a sustainable economy where environmental stewardship and economic prosperity are intertwined," says Kevin Nilsen, President & CEO, ECO Canada.

"We are proud to support the Blue Economy Summit as we're steering towards a future where skills meet sustainability. Join us as we navigate the blue economy's workforce transitions and environmental imperatives, adapting to ensure pathways to jobs align with Canada's rich ocean resources, fostering a prosperous and resilient labour market for all Canadians," says Pedro Barata, Executive Director, Future Skills Centre.

To register and learn more about the Blue Economy Summit, visit blueecosummit.ca. Register before February 15th, 2024, for early bird pricing.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

About Future Skills Centre:

The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to driving innovation in skills development so that everyone in Canada can be prepared for the future of work. We are funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program.

