Maryland State Police Holding Free Car Seat Installation Day In Baltimore County

January 16, 2024

(ESSEX, MD) – Maryland State Police is holding a free Car Seat Installation Day this month in Baltimore County.

This free event will be held at the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack, located at 8908 Kelso Drive in Essex, Maryland on Saturday, January 27, beginning at 9 a.m. Participants are required to pre-register as it is first come, first served. When registering, individuals should include their name, email address, and phone number. Once registered, individuals will be contacted by the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack with a confirmation time.

There are no specific requirements for the number of car seats in a vehicle and the child does not need to be in attendance. Participants are asked to bring the car seat and the manual, as it will assist troopers in the installation process.

The Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law requires children under eight years old to ride in a car seat or booster seat, used according to the car seat and vehicle manufacturer’s instructions, unless the child is 4 feet, 9 inches or taller. Children under two years must ride rear-facing and children between eight and 16 years of age must be secured in a car seat, booster seat, or vehicle seat belt.

Over 50 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly in Maryland. Proper car seat and booster use is one of the easiest ways to keep children safe. When used correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of a fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

To register for the free Car Seat Installation Day event, please email the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at msp.goldenring@maryland.gov.

