Poultry Company Fined $46,000 for Workplace Injury

January 16, 2024

On January 2, 2024, Pedigree Poultry Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employers workers, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

As a result of these charges, the court imposed a fine of $32,857.14, with a surcharge of $13,142.86, for a total amount of $46,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on July 10, 2021, near Regina Beach, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered a serious injury after their foot became entangled within a horizontal auger system.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

