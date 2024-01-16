Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,501 in the last 365 days.

Poultry Company Fined $46,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, January 16 - Released on January 16, 2024

On January 2, 2024, Pedigree Poultry Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employers workers, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

As a result of these charges, the court imposed a fine of $32,857.14, with a surcharge of $13,142.86, for a total amount of $46,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on July 10, 2021, near Regina Beach, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered a serious injury after their foot became entangled within a horizontal auger system.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Poultry Company Fined $46,000 for Workplace Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more