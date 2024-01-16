South Sea Cruises Group – Fiji Excellence in Tourism Award Finalists

South Sea Cruises Group has emerged as a standout performer, securing an unprecedented ten finalist nominations across eight distinct categories at Fiji’s Excellence in Tourism Awards. This exceptional achievement marks a historic milestone, unmatched by any other hotel or tour operator in Fiji.

The Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards each year celebrates outstanding contributions to the vibrant tourism industry, and this year’s edition will be celebrated with a prestigious award ceremony scheduled for Saturday 17th February, at the Sheraton Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.

In the wake of a phenomenal year for tourism in Fiji, the awards committee is thrilled to report a record-breaking number of entries spanning from across Fiji. The diverse and competitive field highlights the industry’s resilience and commitment to excellence.

Notably, South Sea Cruises Group has a record-breaking presence as a finalist across the following categories:

Cultural Tourism Champion (x2) Specialised Tour Services for both Malamala Beach Club and South Sea Sailing Accommodation Budget/Hostel for South Sea Island Accommodation Superior for Blue Lagoon Cruises Tourism Industry Support for South Sea Cruises Group Inbound and Transport Operator for South Sea Cruises Group Excellence in Food Tourism for Malamala Beach Club Destination Marketing for South Sea Cruises Group

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, South Sea Cruises Group CEO, Brad Rutherford, expressed both excitement and anticipation for the upcoming award ceremony. Rutherford stated, “The SSCG team is eagerly anticipating the finalists’ award ceremony and we will be present with a substantial team of dedicated staff on the night as well as be in regular contact with our wider team as the awards are announced.

As the industry eagerly awaits the announcement of winners, the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards promises to be a night of recognition and celebration for the outstanding contributions shaping Fiji’s tourism industry.