NEXCOM's NSA 7160R Powers the Future of Networking Security, AI, and 5G Applications with Robust Cyber Security Defense
NSA 7160R Delivers Unmatched Power and Scalability with 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors and Responsive Design to Meet Dynamic Network Requirements
NEXCOM is proud to be among the first companies to introduce the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® platform to the market”FREMONT, CA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today launch of the latest addition to its high-performance cybersecurity and networking product line – the NSA 7160R. Powered by the revolutionary 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family and equipped with advanced security and artificial intelligence (AI) application technology, the cutting-edge appliance delivers unmatched performance and efficiency, as well as a robust defense against cyber threats.
NEXCOM’s NSA 7160R is a 2U rackmount high-performance networking appliance designed to power the latest in networking security and 5G network applications – and respond to future requirements. Based on the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® product family (formerly: Eagle Stream), the NSA 7160R features enhancements in multi-core computing performance, high memory capacity, high-speed I/O interface, and Intel® QAT hardware acceleration. It supports NEXCOM-proprietary LAN modules for both enterprise and telecommunication applications.
“NEXCOM is proud to be among the first companies to introduce the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® platform to the market,” said Peter Yang, President at NEXCOM. “The flagship NSA 7160R product delivers unmatched performance, advanced security features, and unparalleled scalability – while featuring the latest, most powerful Intel technology.”
The NSA 7160R delivers exceptional performance in response to increased DDR bandwidth, up to 5600 MT/s and a larger LLC, while delivering reduced latency for networking workloads.
With built-in accelerators and CXL 1.1 support, the NSA 7160R is a core solution for managing growing processing workloads. Designed in a 2U server form factor, it offers exceptional adaptability and expansion opportunity, featuring eight PCIe Gen5 extension slots for scalability and unique configuration.
“Designed to adapt to unique networking and business needs, the NSA 7160R powers diverse application options, including 5G Core, content delivery networks, load balancing, AI tasks, cybersecurity, video edge, and virtualized environments,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The NSA 7160R is built to harness the power of coherent interconnectivity critical for performance-intensive workloads like AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. With this new addition to NECOM’s networking product line, we are proud to lead the industry in the delivery of unprecedented performance on behalf of the network sector.”
Main Features
● Dual 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processor
● 16 x DDR5 5600 ECC RDIMM
● 2 x 2.5” swappable SSD/HDD
● 2 x Management ports
● 1300W 1+1 CRPS redundant power supply
● 8 x PCIe5 LAN module slots
● 1 x PCIe4 x16 slot with CXL1.1 for FHFL card
● 1 x IPMI 2.0 RunBMC module
