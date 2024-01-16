JAMA Viewpoint: Lessons From the Mpox Response

CDC and White House leaders published a JAMA Viewpoint on January 8, 2024, discussing key lessons from the nation’s mpox response that can help better manage infectious disease outbreaks in the future. The article was authored by Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH, Acting Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Nikki Romanik, MD, Deputy Director and Chief of Staff of the White House’s Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy; and Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH, Dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health. Drs. Daskalakis and Romanik were the Deputy Coordinator and Senior Policy Advisor, respectively, of the White House Mpox Response Team. Dr Jha was the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Read “Lessons from the Mpox Response” in JAMA.Exit Disclaimer

Additionally, TargetHIV published an article highlighting the low uptake of the second dose of the mpox vaccineExit Disclaimer. Vaccination is an important tool in stopping the spread of mpox. Two doses of the vaccine offer the best protection.