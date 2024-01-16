Plan for Red Hill Community Representation Initiative Meetings

DON and DLA are committed to the success of regular engagement with stakeholders and community groups, including the CRI. Consequently, senior leaders at DON and DLA, which are signatories to the 2023 Administrative Consent Order (ACO), will re-evaluate the effectiveness of the process to date, to improve the outcomes directed by the ACO. The ACO requires the CRI to convene for two meetings per quarter, and provide one public update per quarter. In advance of the first quarterly meeting of 2024 in February, the Federal agencies will work with the CRI community representatives to revise operating procedures and ground rules that will ensure civil discussion among CRI participants.

The two quarterly meetings in February and March come in advance of, and will inform, the March quarterly public update. The Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), which has begun a formal transition with Joint Task Force-Red Hill to assume responsibility for the remainder of the closure process, will support DON and DLA by providing updates on defueling, closure, and implementation of drinking water requirements.

NCTF-RH and the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) will host a combined public open house February 7 at the Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial Hall where they will provide updates on defueling, closure, and water monitoring.

On the CRI website, the EPA, DON, and DLA have provided updates to frequently asked questions and comments, as well as prior CRI meeting summaries, which are found at: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/2023-Administrative-Consent-Order/Community-Representation-Initiative/.

The public may submit comments or questions through mail CNRH.PAO@US.NAVY.MIL or by leaving a message at 808.471.0880.