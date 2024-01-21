Givzey Revolutionizes the Donor Experience with New Letter of Intent (LOI) Gift Agreements
Givzey’s LOI features elevate the donor experience while decreasing the time to close future gift intentions from DAFs and family foundations.
Givzey invented digital LOIs to ensure confirming and documenting multi-year and future gift intentions are on-brand, donor-centric, personalized, and appropriate for the needs of fundraising today.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, nonprofit fundraising’s first and only Gift Agreement Platform, is revolutionizing the donor experience with the release of its Letter of Intent (LOI) digital gift agreements. The new LOI features in Givzey are live and ready for all users to confirm and document gift intentions immediately.
“Delivering amazing donor experiences should be the top priority for all fundraisers. But the processes we’ve come to know and use for documenting and confirming gifts aren’t donor-centric and don’t meet fundraising’s needs,” said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey. “Every gift should have proper documentation, however, paper processes, e-signatures, and other current solutions aren’t right for confirming a $5,000 gift scheduled to be made at the end of the fiscal year. Givzey invented digital LOIs to ensure confirming and documenting multi-year and future gift intentions, whether cash, stock, DAFs, grants from family foundations, or otherwise are on-brand, donor-centric, personalized, and appropriate for the needs of fundraising today.”
For example, according to the National Philanthropic Trust, DAF giving has increased by 400% in the last decade to $52.16 billion. However, documenting multi-year gifts that a donor intends to fulfill through DAF or family foundation grants is difficult. Neither can be booked as pledges. With their skyrocketing popularity, finding a solution to document DAF intentions that appeases both donors' and nonprofits’ accounting needs is a priority.
Givzey’s digital LOIs ensure proper documentation in a first-of-its-kind fundraising solution that makes DAF giving warm and donor-centric, on-brand for organizations, personalized for fundraisers, and automated for advancement operations professionals. Best of all, with the average DAF grant at just $5k according to Fidelity Charitable, Givzey’s digital LOIs scale to all levels of giving.
Key Features Include:
*Distinct and differentiated language for accurate gift processing
*A donor experience and functionality similar to a digital pledge
*Unique payment reminders specific to cash, stocks, DAFs, grants from family foundations, and more
*Customized templates with nuanced language and editable fields
*Automated nudge sequences and reminder timing
In addition to elevating world-class donor experiences, organizations also see gifts close faster with Givzey’s solutions. Givzey customers are able to track a new fundraising metric, Time to Close. With Givzey, customers see 72% of gifts confirmed within 24 hours of sending, and 92% of gifts confirmed within seven days.
About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey empowers organizations to easily create, sign, send, and manage all gift agreements in one place. Properly document donor commitments, increase bookable revenue, and achieve sustainable pipeline growth with Givzey: www.givzey.com.
