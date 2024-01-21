Givzey Revolutionizes the Donor Experience with New Letter of Intent (LOI) Gift Agreements

Givzey Revolutionizes the Donor Experience with New Letter of Intent (LOI) Gift Agreements

Givzey Revolutionizes the Donor Experience with New Letter of Intent (LOI) Gift Agreements

Givzey - Nonprofit Fundraising’s First and only Gift Agreement Platform

Givzey - Nonprofit Fundraising’s First and only Gift Agreement Platform

Givzey’s LOI features elevate the donor experience while decreasing the time to close future gift intentions from DAFs and family foundations.

Givzey invented digital LOIs to ensure confirming and documenting multi-year and future gift intentions are on-brand, donor-centric, personalized, and appropriate for the needs of fundraising today.”
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, nonprofit fundraising’s first and only Gift Agreement Platform, is revolutionizing the donor experience with the release of its Letter of Intent (LOI) digital gift agreements. The new LOI features in Givzey are live and ready for all users to confirm and document gift intentions immediately.

“Delivering amazing donor experiences should be the top priority for all fundraisers. But the processes we’ve come to know and use for documenting and confirming gifts aren’t donor-centric and don’t meet fundraising’s needs,” said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey. “Every gift should have proper documentation, however, paper processes, e-signatures, and other current solutions aren’t right for confirming a $5,000 gift scheduled to be made at the end of the fiscal year. Givzey invented digital LOIs to ensure confirming and documenting multi-year and future gift intentions, whether cash, stock, DAFs, grants from family foundations, or otherwise are on-brand, donor-centric, personalized, and appropriate for the needs of fundraising today.”

For example, according to the National Philanthropic Trust, DAF giving has increased by 400% in the last decade to $52.16 billion. However, documenting multi-year gifts that a donor intends to fulfill through DAF or family foundation grants is difficult. Neither can be booked as pledges. With their skyrocketing popularity, finding a solution to document DAF intentions that appeases both donors' and nonprofits’ accounting needs is a priority.

Givzey’s digital LOIs ensure proper documentation in a first-of-its-kind fundraising solution that makes DAF giving warm and donor-centric, on-brand for organizations, personalized for fundraisers, and automated for advancement operations professionals. Best of all, with the average DAF grant at just $5k according to Fidelity Charitable, Givzey’s digital LOIs scale to all levels of giving.

Key Features Include:
*Distinct and differentiated language for accurate gift processing
*A donor experience and functionality similar to a digital pledge
*Unique payment reminders specific to cash, stocks, DAFs, grants from family foundations, and more
*Customized templates with nuanced language and editable fields
*Automated nudge sequences and reminder timing

In addition to elevating world-class donor experiences, organizations also see gifts close faster with Givzey’s solutions. Givzey customers are able to track a new fundraising metric, Time to Close. With Givzey, customers see 72% of gifts confirmed within 24 hours of sending, and 92% of gifts confirmed within seven days.

Revolutionize your donor experience and confirm DAF gifts in record time with Givzey. Schedule a Givzey demo here.

About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey empowers organizations to easily create, sign, send, and manage all gift agreements in one place. Properly document donor commitments, increase bookable revenue, and achieve sustainable pipeline growth with Givzey: www.givzey.com.

Kevin Leahy
Givzey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Givzey Revolutionizes the Donor Experience with New Letter of Intent (LOI) Gift Agreements

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
Company/Organization
Givzey

Boston, Massachusetts,
United States
‪617-982-3246‬
Visit Newsroom
About

Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Donor Retention Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Solve retention, grow the pipeline, and increase revenue with Givzey: www.givzey.com.

Givzey

More From This Author
Givzey Revolutionizes the Donor Experience with New Letter of Intent (LOI) Gift Agreements
Givzey Surpasses $3M in Gift Agreements Under Management as Fundraising Leaders Take Action to Grow Giving Pipelines
Givzey and DonateStock Partner to Elevate World-Class Donor Experiences and Grow Nonprofit Fundraising Programs
View All Stories From This Author