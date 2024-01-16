Job Opening: Chief Information Officer (1)

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

This position may be a hybrid position. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) oversees approximately $60 billion in local government spending. The Chief Information Officer (CIO) ensures that the OSA has modern, secure, and accessible technology to perform this oversight. The CIO is responsible for officewide planning, implementation, and supervision of OSA technology needs. The CIO works closely with each OSA division to understand their mission and coordinate technology needs across the whole office. The CIO also works with OSA leadership to represent the OSA on technology issues at the MN Legislature and other organizations. The CIO is expected to understand and ensure the implementation of State and OSA regulatory requirements and standards.

Department : Operations Management

: Operations Management Job ID : 72878

: 72878 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 2/01/2024

: 2/01/2024 Salary Range: $57.10 - $81.73/hourly; $119,224 - $170,652/annually



Minimum Qualifications

Five or more years of professional experience working in a leadership role that includes managing and leading professional staff, programs, and operations preferably in the information technology field. Experience must include:

Successful direction or coordination of large-scale IT project management.

Ability to oversee multiple teams and initiatives.

Ability to manage performance, coach, and staff IT department.

Strong writing and verbal communication skills.

Advanced analytical skills to identify IT business needs, strategies, and organization changes.

Preferred Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in information technology or business administration or equivalent work experience of 10 or more years working in an IT leadership role.

Experience in or knowledge of public sector information technology planning, development, procurement, and maintenance of operations.

Knowledge of State of Minnesota information technology systems and security standards experience.

Knowledge of and/or experience with government systems, statutes, and rules relating to information technology.

Experience in application development processes and methodologies.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.