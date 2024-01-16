Submit Release
FDLE graduates 22 from its Advanced Leadership Program

  Julie Balke Office of Statewide Intelligence   Megan Centeno Pensacola Regional Operations Center   Nicholas Coutu Jacksonville Regional Operations Center   Tamara Dizdarevic Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center   Jeff Foggy Tallahassee Regional Operations Center   Erica Gaines Criminal Justice Professionalism   Mackenzie Harley Tallahassee Regional Operations Center   Linda Infinger Office of Statewide Intelligence   Mary Jackson Criminal Justice Information Services   Madison Johnson Office of Statewide Investigative Services   Richard Kaplan Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center   Victoria Kipker Pensacola Regional Operations Center   Lourdes Lara Orlando Regional Operations Center   Greg Maimone Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center   Erin Morris Jacksonville Regional Operations Center   Emma Preziosa Business Support Program   Elizabeth Pritchard Office of Statewide Intelligence   Kevin Skelton Pensacola Regional Operations Center   Amanda Taylor Criminal Justice Information Services   Kesha White Pensacola Regional Operations Center   Erica Wolaver Information Technology Services                          

