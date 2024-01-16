There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,520 in the last 365 days.
FDLE graduates 22 from its Advanced Leadership Program
January 16, 2024, 16:05 GMT
Julie Balke
Office of Statewide Intelligence
Megan Centeno
Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Nicholas Coutu
Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
Tamara Dizdarevic
Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Jeff Foggy
Tallahassee Regional Operations Center
Erica Gaines
Criminal Justice Professionalism
Mackenzie Harley
Tallahassee Regional Operations Center
Linda Infinger
Office of Statewide Intelligence
Mary Jackson
Criminal Justice Information Services
Madison Johnson
Office of Statewide Investigative Services
Richard Kaplan
Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Victoria Kipker
Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Lourdes Lara
Orlando Regional Operations Center
Greg Maimone
Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Erin Morris
Jacksonville Regional Operations Center
Emma Preziosa
Business Support Program
Elizabeth Pritchard
Office of Statewide Intelligence
Kevin Skelton
Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Amanda Taylor
Criminal Justice Information Services
Kesha White
Pensacola Regional Operations Center
Erica Wolaver
Information Technology Services
