BCI A East / Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5000272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: BCI A East

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:1/15/2024 1818 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Subway, Railroad Ave, Orleans

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/15/2024 at approximately 1818 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at Subway located on Railroad Ave in Orleans. Initial investigation indicates an unknown male wearing a mask entered the store demanding money from the register. The male took an undisclosed amount of money from the store before leaving on foot. Attached is a photo of the suspect from store security cameras.

The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Troop A East

802-334-8881

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov