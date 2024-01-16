BCI A East / Robbery
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: BCI A East
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:1/15/2024 1818 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Subway, Railroad Ave, Orleans
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/15/2024 at approximately 1818 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at Subway located on Railroad Ave in Orleans. Initial investigation indicates an unknown male wearing a mask entered the store demanding money from the register. The male took an undisclosed amount of money from the store before leaving on foot. Attached is a photo of the suspect from store security cameras.
The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Troop A East
802-334-8881