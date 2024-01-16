16 January 2024

Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

On January 16, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Vidhu Pithambaran Nair, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon issues related to bilateral political, economic and energy cooperation.

Along with this, attention was paid to interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. In particular, the importance of cooperation in the field of science, culture and education, healthcare, tourism and sports, as well as modern information and communication technologies was emphasized.

The head of the Foreign ministry of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Indian relations.

The Ambassador of India, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its comprehensive support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.