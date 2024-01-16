Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,414 in the last 365 days.

Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

16 January 2024

30

Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

On January 16, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Vidhu Pithambaran Nair, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon issues related to bilateral political, economic and energy cooperation.

Along with this, attention was paid to interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. In particular, the importance of cooperation in the field of science, culture and education, healthcare, tourism and sports, as well as modern information and communication technologies was emphasized.

The head of the Foreign ministry of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Indian relations.

The Ambassador of India, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its comprehensive support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

You just read:

Indian Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more