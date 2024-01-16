Ukraine Energy Support Fund organizes a webinar for energy companies in Ukraine as beneficiaries of support

In a collaborative effort between the Energy Community Secretariat, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, and the procurement agent – the USAID-funded Energy Security Project, implemented by Tetra Tech – a webinar was held last week with the aim of informing Ukrainian energy companies on how to harness the support offered through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, and to expedite the submission of support requests in crucial areas such as passive protection, renewable energy and electricity generation from natural gas.

Over 150 participants from various sectors of the Ukrainian energy sector attended the webinar. The event featured presentations by representatives from the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and the Energy Community Secretariat, offering insights into the various ranges of support available under the Fund. Feedback from attendees indicated a strong interest and a positive response to the support initiatives provided by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and receives significant contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date, the fund has raised contributions over EUR 405 million and has already procured equipment worth more than EUR 130 million, contributing to the Ukraine’s ongoing reconstruction efforts.

