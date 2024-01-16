BDRSuite to Exhibit its Cost-Effective Backup Solutions at MSP EXPO, Florida in Booth 360 from Feb 13 - 15, 2024

Meet BDRSuite at MSP EXPO, Florida at Booth 360 from Feb 13 - 15, 2024

Join BDRSuite Team at MSP EXPO, Florida in Booth 360 from Feb 13 - 15, 2024, for exclusive partnerships and cost-effective backup solutions.

As we showcase our cost-effective backup solutions at the MSP Expo, we eagerly anticipate engaging with industry leaders, forging new partnerships, & discussing innovative data protection strategies.” — Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite by Vembu is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming MSP EXPO scheduled to take place from Feb 13 -15, 2024. This prestigious event will be held in the vibrant city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and promises to be a meeting ground for key leaders and decision-makers in the world of MSPs, channel partnerships, reseller networks, and distribution strategies.

Attendees are in for a treat as BDRSuite offers an exclusive opportunity to experience MSP EXPO 2024 for free. The expo pass, valued at $249, can be secured for free through the special registration link here: Register Now & Grab your Free EXPO Pass

About MSP EXPO:

MSP EXPO is the Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs - where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses. MSP EXPO is a pivotal component of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW. For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another.

About BDRSuite - #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software:

BDRSuite by Vembu stands as the most cost-effective and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery software. BDRSuite is designed to protect data across Virtual environments (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM), Servers (Windows, Linux, FileShare/NAS), Endpoints (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud platforms (AWS, Azure), SaaS applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace), and Applications & databases (Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle). BDRSuite also offers BDRCloud—a secure and scalable cloud backup and recovery solution.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s waiting for you from BDRSuite Team at Booth 360:

MSP EXPO provides an exceptional platform for BDRSuite to showcase its cost-effective backup solutions. At Booth 360, visitors will discover BDRSuite’s comprehensive suite of data backup solutions catering to the backup requirements of SMBs, Enterprises, and Service Providers.

Engage with BDRSuite Experts:

Connect with the BDRSuite team including Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Success, and Emmanuel Giftson, Head – Strategic Partnerships & Alliances.

Here is what Emmanuel Giftson, Head – Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, Vembu Technologies, has to say about the BDRSuite's participation at MSP EXPO:

"At BDRSuite, our focus is on empowering businesses through strategic partnerships. Visit Booth 360 to explore how we can elevate your business potential, providing #1 cost-effective backup solutions, exclusive partnership opportunities, and essential support for success. Gain valuable insights into backup market and collaborative strategies to foster thriving businesses."

Discover BDRSuite Partnership Program and Exclusive Opportunities:

Explore the BDRSuite Partnership Program to unlock partner benefits, resources, and support. Dive into exclusive partnership opportunities with BDRSuite, gaining insights into leveraging solutions for a competitive market edge. The team will discuss tailor-made partnership options opening new avenues for growth and profitability.

Exclusive Swags Await You:

Attendees can look forward to exclusive swags and surprises at the BDRSuite booth, enhancing the overall experience of this dynamic event.

Mark your calendars and seize the opportunity to learn, connect, and explore unique data protection solutions at MSP EXPO 2024.

BDRSuite - Delivering unified data protection for your diverse IT infrastructure