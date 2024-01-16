Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market: A Frosty Rise Ahead

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ice cream and frozen dessert market have experienced robust growth, escalating from $101.83 billion in 2023 to $108.96 billion in 2024, showcasing a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Forecasts indicate continued strong growth, with the market projected to reach $140.27 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 6.5%. Key factors fueling this expansion include the rising global population and the transformative influence of e-commerce.

Rising Global Population: A Culinary Challenge

With the world's population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, there's an inevitable surge in demand for food. 'The Agricultural Outlook' by the OECD and FAO predicts a 13% increase in global cereal production by 2027. This population boom necessitates heightened food production, and companies in the ice cream and frozen dessert market stand to benefit from this increased demand for food and beverage products.

E-Commerce Surge: A Sweet Revolution

The escalating demand for e-commerce is a driving force behind the growth of the ice cream and frozen dessert market. E-commerce platforms offer consumers the convenience of browsing and purchasing a diverse array of frozen delights from the comfort of their homes. This accessibility not only encourages impulse purchases but also fosters repeat business. The burgeoning growth of e-commerce, exemplified by a 7.5% increase in the estimate for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, underscores its pivotal role in propelling the ice cream and frozen dessert market.

Global Players: Crafting Frozen Delights

Major players in the ice cream and frozen dessert market, including Nestle, Unilever, and General Mills, are at the forefront of delivering frozen delights to consumers worldwide. These companies have established a significant presence with a diverse product portfolio, offering a delectable range of ice cream and frozen dessert options.

Consumer Demand for Clean-Label Dairy: A Healthy Trend

The surge in consumer awareness of healthy eating has led to a rapid increase in demand for clean-label dairy products. Clean-label products, free from additives and artificial components, are gaining popularity. Brands like Siggi's Dairy in the USA are responding to this trend by introducing clean-label yogurt pouches, aligning with the growing preference for wholesome and transparent food choices.

Beyond Meat's Plant-Based Ready Meals: A Culinary Revolution

Innovation remains at the forefront of market dynamics, with companies like Beyond Meat introducing plant-based ready meals to cater to changing consumer preferences. The launch of frozen plant-based ready meals at Tesco stores provides convenience and variety, catering to flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans with hectic schedules.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, Western Europe claims the title of the largest region in the ice cream and frozen dessert market, closely followed by Asia-Pacific as the second-largest region. The ice cream and frozen dessert market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert

2) By Product: Ice-cream, Gelato, Frozen Custard, Frozen Yoghurt, Frozen Novelties, Sorbet and Other Products

3) By Category: Conventional, Sugar- Free

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Personal , Commercial

Subsegments Covered: Gelato, Frozen Novelties, Frozen Yogurt, Other Frozen Dessert

Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ice cream and frozen dessert market size, ice cream and frozen dessert market drivers and trends, ice cream and frozen dessert market major players, ice cream and frozen dessert market competitors' revenues, ice cream and frozen dessert market positioning, and ice cream and frozen dessert market growth across geographies. The ice cream and frozen dessert market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027