John Zangara Promoted to Vice President of Galaxy Wire & Cable

Galaxy Wire & Cable announces the promotion of John Zangara to Vice President of Manufacturing after 14 years of service with the company in various capacities.

HORSHAM, PA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc., a leading supplier of stock and custom wire and cable and a manufacturer of custom cable assemblies and electronic wire harnesses, announces the promotion of John Zangara to Vice President of Manufacturing. Zangara has been employed at Galaxy since September of 2009. His most recent positions were Director of Manufacturing and Production Manager.

Galaxy CEO Eric Lutz commented, “John’s promotion to Vice President is well-earned. In his roles overseeing manufacturing at Galaxy, he has driven higher growth and higher quality. As the leader of the manufacturing team, he works with ingenuity and gets things done.”

Zangara helped build Galaxy's strong manufacturing staff, now at its highest number. He guided the recent expansion of the facility and was instrumental in the success of the project that doubled the square footage of the manufacturing area and expanded the offices and conference/meeting rooms.

About Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.

Galaxy Wire & Cable is a leading supplier and manufacturer of custom and stock wire and cable, in a variety of insulation and jacket materials, with many conductor, shielding and enhancement options, with design and engineering assistance available. Offerings include cable assemblies, wire harnesses, box builds, coaxial/RF jumpers and wire leads. Cable and wire from Galaxy is used for in a variety of industries and applications. Galaxy is a certified woman-owned business/women’s business enterprise (WBENC), ISO 9001:2015 certified, and ITAR registered. Visit Galaxy Wire & Cable online at https://www.galaxywire.com for complete information on all wire and cable products.