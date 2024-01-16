VIPC Awards CCF Grant to Vybe Energy for All-in-One Platform Capable of Managing Multiple Energy Sources

Comprehensive energy management system eliminates complexities and integrates energy usage, generation, and storage assets into single site controller.

Vybe energy has discovered a way to understand how HVAC systems, lighting, EV charging stations, and other typically isolated equipment impacts a building’s overall energy management strategy.” — Nisha Thirumurthy, Vybe Energy Founder and CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Vybe Energy LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Falls Church, Va.-based Vybe Energy provides innovative solutions and expert guidance to empower clients to achieve their energy goals, such as measurable financial savings, optimized energy usage, and mindful environmental impact. Vybe Energy’s flagship product is an energy management system (EMS) that turns a facility into a “smart” building by synergistically managing all of its energy usage, generation, and storage under a single master controller. The patented AI-driven software uses machine learning algorithms that allow for dynamic predictive modeling of building load, on-site energy production, and battery charge and discharge to maximize demand reduction and utility savings. It can also facilitate participation in wholesale energy markets, delivering comprehensive load management into the hands of the customer.

“Being an entrepreneur is about being a problem solver. I uncovered a gap in the EMS market, specifically that all major energy-using systems, the ones that controlled HVAC systems, lighting, EV charging stations, and other equipment, were supported by multiple vendors and isolated in how they interacted with the building’s overall energy management strategy. There wasn’t a holistic solution available to tie each of these components together and manage them from a single platform,” said Vybe Energy Founder and CEO Nisha Thirumurthy. “I recognized the opportunity and set out to address it in a way that also reduces our dependence on non-renewable resources, increases our energy independence, and minimizes our impact on the climate.”

“CCF understands the journey entrepreneurs are on when they are working to solve issues they care about. With Vybe Energy, we saw that Nisha had identified a gap in the market and developed an innovative way to bridge it. She has a plan for wide-scale deployment, optimization, and monetization of her energy management platform, and we can’t wait to see what the company will do next with the help of this CCF grant,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director of Private Sector Grants.

Vybe Energy will use CCF funding to complete hardware testing and pilot studies.

About Vybe Energy

Vybe Energy provides strategic energy consulting and engineering design services as well as AI-driven energy software and hardware solutions for maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of small commercial to utility-scale energy projects. We utilize techno-economic modeling to identify the financial fulcrum point between energy needs and sources to maximize returns. Our monitoring dashboard integrates real-time energy use and production data for an individual and/or portfolio of projects while comparing actual to forecast financial metrics and return on investment (ROI). Vybe has rapidly gained traction in the industry due to our economic expertise, innovative software solutions, and commitment to customer service. We have assisted a number of clients in various sectors, including multi-family residential real estate investment trusts (REITs), manufacturing facilities, utilities, municipalities, K-12 schools, and government and commercial office buildings in achieving their energy goals. Vybe Energy was recently invited to join the Dartmouth Greenshot Accelerator, a program to help catalyze the commercialization of climate-focused technologies.

More information on Vybe Energy can be found at www.vybeenergy.com. To learn more about the Founder’s journey, listen to her interview with Tuck Energy Currents, a podcast from the Revers Center for Energy at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC also collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.



Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC)| Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC (VirginiaIPC) on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.

