Carolina Ravassa to Lead Transformative Trinity Project in Colombia for Homes 4 the Homeless
Carolina's dedication to creating a positive impact in underserved communities is truly inspiring. Her work aligns perfectly with our mission of pioneering innovative housing solutions.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit Homes 4 the Homeless (www.homes4thehomeless.org) announced that Carolina Ravassa, a voice and screen actor, has joined its Executive Committee and will be leading a development project with Trinity School in Cali, Colombia.
Best known for her voice roles in Overwatch, Valorant, Grand Theft Auto V, Onyx Equinox as well as the Imagen Award-winning Hispanglosaxon, which she produced, directed and starred in, Carolina Ravassa has a strong passion for philanthropy. She brings her unique blend of talent, commitment, and global perspective to this important initiative.
"Carolina's dedication to creating a positive impact in underserved communities is truly inspiring,” said Archie Kao, President of Homes 4 the Homeless. “Her work prior to joining us aligns perfectly with our mission of pioneering innovative housing solutions for those facing chronic homelessness. We are honored to have her lead the Trinity Project and continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve."
H4H’s innovative approach to housing, using modular building techniques, ensures flexibility, adaptability, and community impact. This approach allows resources to be swiftly deployed where they are most urgently required.
Trinity School, an integral part of the Bellavista community, educates 272 children from low-income families. Despite economic challenges, the school is committed to providing quality education to every child, ensuring inclusivity and breaking down financial barriers.
Carolina Ravassa's personal connection to Colombia and her history of working with underserved communities make her the perfect leader for this project. Her summers spent teaching at a camp for low-income children in Cali exemplify her commitment to education and community development.
The Trinity Project aims to empower the next generation, providing them with the tools to overcome socio-economic challenges and build brighter futures. Homes 4 the Homeless will collaborate with local partners to implement affordable housing solutions for the underserved in Colombia.
Homes 4 the Homeless is a nonprofit organization dedicated to pioneering innovative housing solutions for those facing chronic homelessness. Through modular housing and strategic partnerships, H4H aims to make housing more affordable and provide critical support services to uplift individuals and families from despair and poverty. Learn more at www.homes4thehomeless.org.
