USS Georgia (SSGN 729) Blue Crew Commanding Officer Relieved

USS Georgia is commanded by Capt. Christopher Osborn, commanding officer of USS Georgia Gold Crew. There is no impact to operations.

Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For questions related to this release, contact Commander, Submarine Group Ten Public Affairs at spencer.e.marion.mil@us.navy.mil.